Tyquan Thornton's Bigger Role May Not Fix His Volume Problem
Tyquan Thornton is in line for more snaps in 2026, but that alone does not solve the fantasy problem. He caught only 19 of 37 targets last season, although those receptions went for 438 yards and three touchdowns. Thornton did most of that damage early, posting 13 catches for 272 yards and all three scores through Week 5. He managed just six receptions for 166 yards over his final nine appearances. The big-play ability is real. Kansas City credited him with a team-high eight catches of at least 25 yards, and Thornton is still viewed as part of the starting group in three-receiver sets. The volume remains the problem. Rashee Rice and Xavier Worthy sit ahead of him for targets when healthy, while Travis Kelce is still a major part of the passing game. RotoBaller ranks Thornton WR113 in its latest published PPR wide receiver rankings. That makes him a reasonable deep-league flier and a better fit for best ball, where one long touchdown can matter more. In ordinary redraft leagues, Thornton needs more targets before he becomes a player fantasy managers can trust.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller