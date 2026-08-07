Mac McClung Signs in Spain
Mac McClung has signed with Spanish club Basquet Girona, according to Donatas Urbonas of BasketNews. The three-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion heads overseas after another huge G-League season with the Windy City Bulls, where he averaged 31.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 7.9 assists. McClung won his second G-League MVP, became the first two-time winner of the award, passed Renaldo Major as the league's all-time leading scorer, and dropped a career-high 59 points against Birmingham. The 27-year-old has played only 17 NBA games, including eight with Chicago last season, so this move keeps him off NBA fantasy radars unless he works his way back stateside.
Source: Donatas Urbonas
Source: Donatas Urbonas