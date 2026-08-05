JD Davison Waived by Rockets
JD Davison, per Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. The move cuts Davison loose after Houston picked up his non-guaranteed 2026-27 option earlier this offseason, and the Houston Chronicle notes it also gets the team back under the luxury-tax threshold. Davison, 23, averaged just 2.5 points, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists across 28 games for the Rockets last season, though he remains more intriguing in developmental settings after winning 2024-25 G-League MVP. His speed and playmaking could earn him another two-way look elsewhere, but he is nowhere near redraft relevance.
Source: Michael Scotto
Source: Michael Scotto