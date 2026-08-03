Mavericks Exploring Trading Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson is likely to be on the move soon. According to Christian Clark of The Athletic, the Mavs are currently shopping Thompson on the trade market. The veteran sharpshooter does have a buyout in his contract, but the Mavs would prefer to move him via trade. Teams such as the Miami Heat have reportedly shown interest, but the level of significance is unknown. Thompson is set to have a cap hit of $17 million for the upcoming 2026-2027 season. His stats have regressed since he joined the Mavericks two seasons ago. Thompson could still help a team in some capacity, but it's going to be difficult for the Mavs to convince anyone to take on his $17 million salary for this upcoming season.
Source: The Athletic
Source: The Athletic