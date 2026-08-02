Moses Moody Targeting September Return
Moses Moody (knee) is currently working his way back from a season-ending knee injury. Moody suffered a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in late March. He hopes to be cleared and resume running and on-court activities sometime in September, according to Marcus Thompson II of the New York Times. This is a significant injury, so the Warriors aren't going to rush Moody back on the court. There is currently no timetable for Moody to return to game action. This past season, Moody averaged 12.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists across 25.7 minutes per game in 60 contests. He's a solid role player for the Warriors, but isn't someone who must be stashed on the IR in fantasy leagues to begin the year.
Source: New York Times
Source: New York Times