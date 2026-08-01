Falcons Still Working on a Potential Deal with Bijan Robinson
Bijan Robinson and the team are working on a potential long-term deal, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. The Falcons recently signed guard Matthew Bergeron to a four-year, $96 million contract on Saturday. Atlanta inked wide receiver Drake London to a four-year $141 million pact while extending tight end Kyle Pitts to a three-year, $54 million deal in June. Robinson is next in line for an extension after the Falcons already locked up London, Bergeron, and Pitts for the next few years. Atlanta did exercise Robinson's fifth-year option earlier in the offseason. The 24-year-old has been absent in practice and is waiting it out for a long-term deal with the team. He racked up 1,478 rushing yards and seven touchdowns while catching 79 passes for 820 yards and four scores over 17 games last season. The Falcons and Robinson will likely get something done before Week 1, and the track record of the recent extensions proves this is the likely outcome. Robinson is one of the top running backs in fantasy and is coming off the draft board as either the first or second overall player in most fantasy football drafts.
Source: Jeremy Fowler of ESPN
Source: Jeremy Fowler of ESPN