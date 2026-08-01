Puka Nacua "Noticeably Slimmer" in Training Camp
Puka Nacua has a "noticeably slimmer frame than the one he played with last season," according to Nate Atkins of The Athletic. Atkins reports that Nacua is attempting to "balance his across-the-middle physical style with a bit more finesse and burst in perimeter alignments." The 25-year-old put together a monster season in 2025, recording 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns on 166 targets across 16 games. However, Nacua has battled some off-field issues that may be holding up extension talks with the Rams as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. The star wideout has reportedly been a standout performer in the early days of training camp, so it appears he has come into the year motivated and ready to work. Nacua remains a viable candidate to be the first wide receiver off the board in redraft leagues going into 2026.
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins
Source: The Athletic - Nate Atkins