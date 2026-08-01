Jordyn Tyson Impressing Early in Camp
Jordyn Tyson was the eighth overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and early returns suggest he's living up to the billing. In recapping the first three practices of training camp, Saints beat reporter Nick Underhill spoke of how impressive the young rookie has looked. "The way he moves and carries himself, I really like... He looks and moves like a high-level athlete... He's an incredibly gifted route-runner." Tyson stood out throughout his collegiate career by finding the soft spots in zone coverage, and with the newly extended Chris Olave consistently ranking among the league's most efficient receivers against man coverage, New Orleans has a tandem whose skill sets complement one another neatly, allowing the duo to quickly develop into one of the top pairings in the league. Tyson is RotoBaller's WR29 but could ultimately prove to be one of the best values in the middle rounds of 2026 drafts.
Source: Nick Underhill
Source: Nick Underhill