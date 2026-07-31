Jalen Coker Aiming to Become 1,000-Yard Receiver
Jalen Coker has set his sights on becoming a 1,000-yard receiver in 2026. Coker told the media Friday, "That was my goal as a rookie. That was my goal last year. It will be my goal this year." Despite a quad injury that cost him the first six games of the 2025 season, Coker finished strong, totaling 28 receptions for 377 yards and four touchdowns in his final six games, including his monster playoff game. If he holds that pace for a full 17-game season, Coker will reach 1,000 yards. While second-year receiver Tetairoa McMillan will operate as the WR1 in Carolina, Coker showed at the end of 2025 that he can produce even without being the alpha WR1. The third-year receiver is a dark horse to contribute in fantasy formats this season and should be rostered in all formats.
Source: Joe Person - The Athletic
Source: Joe Person - The Athletic