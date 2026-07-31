Emeka Egbuka Having a Strong Summer So Far
Emeka Egbuka is having a strong summer so far and had a big touchdown catch from quarterback Baker Mayfield that was the highlight play of Friday's training camp practice, according to Adam Slivon of PewterReport.com. Egbuka added a few more catches on the day. There were questions coming into camp about who would be the beneficiary of a bigger workload after the departure of future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, and it appears that Egbuka is ready to handle more targets. Chris Godwin Jr. has plenty of chemistry with Mayfield, but durability is a concern with him. The 23-year-old Egbuka, the 19th overall pick last year from Ohio State, started strong with 25 catches, 445 yards, and five touchdowns in his first five NFL games. However, he faded down the stretch and had just one TD the rest of the way in 12 games played while moving around on offense and learning the entire route tree. Egbuka should have a more defined role in 2026 in the Z spot in new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson's scheme, and it would not be a surprise if he finishes the year as the team's leading wideout. RotoBaller has Egbuka ranked as the No. 20 fantasy WR, making him a strong WR2 target for a potential Year 2 breakout.
Source: PewterReport.com - Adam Slivon
Source: PewterReport.com - Adam Slivon