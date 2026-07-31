Eli Raridon Continues to Flash in New England's Offense
Eli Raridon has been flashing early on during training camp and made another catch in team drills on Friday from quarterback Tommy DeVito on a corner/stop route, according to Evan Lazar of the team's official website. Raridon once again found the soft spot between defenders and finished strong at the catch point. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Notre Dame said that things are slowing down for him already this summer compared to back in the spring, and he's doing all the right things so far to become a contributor in the Pats' ascending offense in his first year in the NFL. Hunter Henry is still New England's unquestioned No. 1 pass-catching tight end who has strong chemistry with quarterback Drake Maye, though, which will undoubtedly limit Raridon's fantasy football upside in Year 1. But there's no denying that Raridon has the size (6-foot-6, 245 pounds) and physicality to be a strong downfield, pass-catching presence for fantasy managers in the future. Raridon's draft stock in both single-year and dynasty/keeper leagues is on the rise this summer.
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar
Source: Patriots.com - Evan Lazar