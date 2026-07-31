Brian Thomas Jr. Continues to Impress
Brian Thomas Jr. is "showing strong hands" at the point of contact in training camp and has run routes "at a very high level" so far, according to Hays Carlyon of 101 XL. Thomas improved his chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the offseason and looks like a prime bounce-back candidate in 2026 in his third year in the league. The 23-year-old former 23rd overall pick in 2024 from LSU burst onto the scene to post 87 catches, 1,282 yards, and 10 touchdowns on 133 targets in 17 games in his first year in the league before falling to a 48-707-2 line in 14 regular-season starts last year. Fellow wideout Parker Washington is getting most of the hype so far, but Thomas has also been impressive and will be a big part of the team's passing attack this year in Coen's second season leading the offense. Thomas will most likely go after Washington in upcoming drafts, making him a potential excellent value buy at the WR position. He's currently ranked as the No. 34 fantasy WR at RotoBaller, with Washington sitting at No. 32.
Source: 101 XL - Hays Carlyon
Source: 101 XL - Hays Carlyon