Anthony Firkser Returning to the Lions
Anthony Firkser following his release from the Commanders on Wednesday, according to NFL Insider Adam Schefter. An undrafted free agent in 2017, Firkser has played for five different teams across eight professional seasons, appearing in seven games for the Lions in 2025, which marked his second stint with the team. Tasked with an expanded role in the wake of Sam LaPorta's move to injured reserve, Firkser caught eight passes for 53 yards but could be tabbed for more special teams responsibilities in 2026. He joins a Lions depth chart of LaPorta, Brock Wright, and Tyler Conklin and will be looking to earn one of the final spots on the Lions' 53-man roster.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter