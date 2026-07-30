49ers Work Out Trio of Veteran Running Backs
Khalil Herbert, Raheem Blackshear, and Owen Wright, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. San Francisco has superstar back Christian McCaffrey firmly in place atop its depth chart at the position, but it appears the team could be looking to add some additional bodies to an RB2 competition that already contains 2025 fifth-rounder Jordan James and 2026 third-rounder Kaelon Black. Herbert recorded over 2,000 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns across his first three NFL seasons with the Chicago Bears, but he's played for three teams and logged just 36 total carries since the start of the 2024 season. Blackshear did not appear in an NFL game in 2025 after spending three seasons with the Carolina Panthers from 2022-2024. Wright logged three carries across three games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season.
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter