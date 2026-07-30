Tyler Allgeier Getting the Majority of Reps with the First-Team Offense
Tyler Allgeier has been getting the majority of the carries with the first-team offense, with rookie running back Jeremiyah Love getting the rest, according to Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. Allgeier signed a two-year, $12 million contract with the Cardinals this offseason and is expected to have a key role in what could be a run-heavy offense in Arizona. The 26-year-old has had a solid start to his career despite backing up star running back Bijan Robinson. He averaged 4.3 yards per carry in four years with Atlanta and averaged 2.9 yards after contact last season. The Cardinals are likely easing Love into the offense, but the No. 3 overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft projects to be the leader of the team's backfield. Arizona also has James Conner (knee) and Trey Benson as well, making this a very crowded backfield. Allgeier is currently RotoBaller's RB50, but that stock could rise if he continues to work with the first-team offense in most of training camp.
Source: Josh Weinfuss of ESPN
Source: Josh Weinfuss of ESPN