Rhamondre Stevenson Active in Low Red-Zone Work
Rhamondre Stevenson had a positive low-red-zone rep during Thursday's training camp practice, bouncing a run outside and appearing to turn the corner, according to Evan Lazar. TreVeyon Henderson also scored on an inside run through a large opening during the same period. Stevenson played 14 games in 2025, rushing 130 times for 603 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 345 yards and two more scores. Henderson led New England with 215 touches, 1,132 scrimmage yards, and 10 total touchdowns as a rookie. The Patriots enter 2026 with Stevenson and Henderson established as their top two backs, and Thursday's work shows that both are receiving opportunities in scoring territory. However, one practice period does not establish how the regular-season workload or goal-line carries will be divided. Stevenson remains firmly involved near the end zone, but Henderson's production and explosiveness make this a backfield fantasy managers should continue evaluating throughout camp.
Source: Evan Lazar
Source: Evan Lazar