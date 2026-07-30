DeMeco Ryans Sees Year 2 Jump From Woody Marks
Woody Marks is showing second-year growth during training camp, head coach DeMeco Ryans said, according to DJ Bien-Aime. Marks played 16 games with eight starts as a rookie, leading Houston with 196 carries for 703 yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 24 of 36 targets for 208 yards and three scores, giving him five total touchdowns despite averaging 3.6 yards per carry. Houston added David Montgomery during the offseason after struggling to run the ball consistently in 2025, and the coaching staff has described the veteran as a three-down back. Marks has also been learning a broader route tree as the Texans explore ways to feature his receiving ability. Ryans' assessment is an encouraging sign that Marks is progressing after handling significant responsibility as a rookie. Montgomery's arrival limits his path to another lead-back workload, but continued development in the passing game could help Marks retain a meaningful complementary role in Houston's backfield.
Source: DJ Bien-Aime
Source: DJ Bien-Aime