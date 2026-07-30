Travis Hunter Moves Primarily to Defense on Thursday
Travis Hunter mostly worked on defense in Day 2 of training camp on Thursday, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN. In total, Hunter has taken 16 snaps on defense and only four on offense. He has one catch on two targets on offense and has been targeted once on defense, with the pass falling incomplete because receiver Josh Campbell didn't get two feet in bounds. The most important thing is that the 23-year-old former Heisman Trophy winner is practicing after suffering a season-ending LCL tear in his knee in his rookie campaign in 2025. The former second overall pick from the University of Colorado caught just 28 of his 45 targets for 298 yards and one touchdown in his first seven NFL games, which was a huge disappointment for many fantasy managers who drafted him as an upside WR2. Nobody is going to make that mistake again in 2026, with the Jags planning to use Hunter more on defense than offense in Year 2. RotoBaller has dropped him all the way down to No. 72 in the WR rankings.
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco
Source: ESPN.com - Michael DiRocco