Luther Burden III Peppered with Targets During Day 1 of Training Camp
Luther Burden III was one of the league's most efficient players as a rookie in 2025, and reports from Day 1 of training camp indicate he's picked up right where he left off, though now seeing heavy volume. Burden was moved across the formation and reportedly looked crisp in his route running while drawing target after target. In trading away veteran DJ Moore, the Bears created a vacuum most likely to be filled by Burden and third-year receiver Rome Odunze, and although a single, non-padded practice in July will not define Chicago's pass-catching hierarchy for the 2026 season, Burden looks to have earned an early edge. The competition for first-read looks from quarterback Caleb Williams will be one to monitor throughout the summer, but Burden is currently RotoBaller's WR21, a full 12 positional spots ahead of Odunze.
Source: Bradd Biggs
Source: Bradd Biggs