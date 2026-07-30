Bryan Bresee Feared to Have Suffered a Torn ACL

Jul 30, 2026, 12:00 AM ET
New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee (knee), who is one of the linchpins of the team's defense and a rising star at his position, is feared to have suffered a torn ACL early in training camp, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Bresee is undergoing more tests, but the former first-rounder is likely done for the 2026 season. The 24-year-old Clemson product was selected by New Orleans with the 29th overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. He only mustered 2.5 sacks in 15 starts for the Saints last year, but Bresee has recorded 14.5 sacks, 86 tackles (44 solo), 19 tackles for loss, 31 QB hits, 12 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles in 49 games (26 starts) in his three years in the league. It's a major blow to the Saints' interior defensive line before the start of the 2026 regular season. With Bresee likely out all year, John Ridgeway and Vernon Broughton will be asked to step up on defense.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport