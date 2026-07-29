James Cook III Could be Looking at Fewer Touches
James Cook III led the NFL in rushing last year with 1,621 yards and 12 touchdowns on 309 carries in 17 regular-season games, with the Bills rushing the ball 52.4% of the time under offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The offense has leaned more heavily on the running game since Brady took over play-calling duties in Week 11 of 2023, but Chris Brown of BuffaloBills.com questions whether the Bills will throw more under Brady in 2026. "I don't think you ever go into each game with a mindset of, 'This is how many carries he's going to have.' But it does pile up throughout the season, and I give him a lot of credit," said Brady. "I would love to be able to get Ray Davis, Ty Johnson, Frank Gore Jr., those guys involved, and I hope those opportunities come up this year. James was just playing at such a high level last year. And this year again we're looking at everything." Cook is a three-time Pro Bowler who runs behind an elite offensive line, but fantasy managers may want to expect some regression in the rushing department in 2026, especially since the Bills made a concerted effort to upgrade their receiving room in the offseason. Don't forget that Cook had just four rushing touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, then exploded for 28 rushing TDs in the last two seasons.
Source: BuffaloBills.com - Chris Brown
Source: BuffaloBills.com - Chris Brown