Mike LaFleur Compares Michael Wilson to Rams Star Receiver
Michael Wilson on Wednesday, comparing him to Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is widely considered the best wideout in the game, according to Tyler Drake of Arizona Sports. LaFleur made the comparison because of how both Nacua and Wilson are strong players who can excel inside the tackles while being physical, but they can also play outside. The 26-year-old Wilson showed similar Nacua-like dominance in the second half of last season and finished with his first 1,000-yard campaign while scoring seven times on 78 receptions in 17 games in his third year in the NFL. Wilson has quite a ways to go to be considered in the same light as Nacua, but it's clear that LaFleur has high expectations for the former third-rounder in 2023 from Stanford. Wilson's production cannot be ignored going into 2026, but fantasy managers also cannot expect that same volume to repeat itself in LaFleur's offense. He will probably be a bit overvalued in fantasy drafts because of his inflated numbers a year ago while sharing the field with Marvin Harrison Jr., who isn't going away as a key member of LaFleur's offense. RotoBaller has Wilson ranked as the No. 40 fantasy WR in 2026.
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake
Source: Arizona Sports - Tyler Drake