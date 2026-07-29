Xavier Worthy May Be Overvalued at Current Redraft ADP
Xavier Worthy still offers game-breaking speed and a valuable connection with Patrick Mahomes, but his current redraft cost requires fantasy managers to project a breakout that has not yet arrived. Worthy followed a promising rookie season of 59 receptions, 638 yards, and six receiving touchdowns with 42 catches for 532 yards and one score on 73 targets across 14 games in 2025. A dislocated right shoulder suffered on the third offensive snap of the season cost him two games, and the Chiefs reported that he was among their most productive players during the 2026 offseason program. Still, Worthy averaged only 5.2 targets per game even though Rashee Rice appeared in eight contests, producing 53 receptions for 571 yards and five touchdowns. Worthy's career mark of 1.25 yards per route run also leaves questions about whether he can earn enough consistent volume to support his ceiling. Current redraft ADP places him at WR48, which already prices in meaningful improvement. Worthy remains a worthwhile upside pick, but he is better treated as a volatile depth receiver than a priority breakout target.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller