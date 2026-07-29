Xavier Worthy Not Wearing No-Contact Jersey at Training Camp
Xavier Worthy (shoulder) is wearing a red jersey at training camp and not a yellow no-contact jersey that he wore during offseason workouts, according to Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star. The 23-year-old had surgery in January to fix a torn labrum in his shoulder, which he suffered in the Week 1 season opener last year against the Los Angeles Chargers. Worthy has been impressing the coaching staff in the offseason and looks to be without restrictions as he prepares for the 2026 campaign. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound speedster was not himself in 2025 after his early-season shoulder injury, and he finished with a disappointing 42-532-1 line in 14 games after catching 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2024 as a rookie. Head coach Andy Reid admitted that the Chiefs couldn't use Worthy in his regular role on offense for most of last year because of his shoulder injury. With better health in 2026, Worthy is a clear bounce-back candidate for fantasy managers at the low cost of a WR4/flex later in drafts. RotoBaller currently has him ranked as the No. 43 WR for the 2026 season.
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell
Source: The Kansas City Star - Sam McDowell