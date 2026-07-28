Denzel Ward, Browns Agree to New Two-Year Extension

Jul 28, 2026, 8:57 PM ET
Cleveland Browns Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and the team agreed to a two-year, $62.2 million contract extension on Tuesday that makes him the highest-paid defensive back in NFL history for the second time in his career, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal includes $52.3 million guaranteed. The 29-year-old former fourth overall pick in 2018 out of Ohio State has made the Pro Bowl five times in his eight NFL seasons, including in each of the last three years. He had 39 tackles (29 solo), one interception, and nine pass breakups in 15 starts for the Browns last year, and he has 18 total interceptions in 110 games played (107 starts). Ward was limited during mandatory minicamp last month with a neck injury, but he looks to be fully healthy now and ready to roll for the start of his ninth year in the league in early September.--Keith HernandezSource: NFL Network - Ian Rapoport