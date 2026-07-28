Parker Washington Ready to Go Entering Contract Year
Parker Washington is focused on the 2026 season as he enters the final year of his rookie contract. Head coach Liam Coen said he texted Washington last week about preparing for camp and received the response, "I'm ready to kill, I'm ready to go," according to Action Sports Jax. Coen added that Washington is typically among the first players in the building and has continued building chemistry with quarterback Trevor Lawrence, expressing confidence that the team will get his best whether an extension is completed before or during camp, or not at all. Washington broke out in 2025, leading Jacksonville with 58 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 16 games before adding seven catches for 107 yards and a score in the playoffs. Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers remain prominent target competition, while Travis Hunter's offensive workload is still being determined. The contract situation does not appear to be affecting Washington's preparation, but his place in Jacksonville's crowded receiver rotation remains the key fantasy variable.
Source: Action Sports Jax
Source: Action Sports Jax