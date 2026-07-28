Dontayvion Wicks in Serious Competition for No. 2 Wide Receiver Role
Dontayvion Wicks is in serious competition for the No. 2 wide receiver role in the Eagles' offense, according to Eliot Shorr-Parks of 94.1 WIP. The Eagles are entering the next phase of their passing game after trading A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. The Eagles acquired Wicks earlier this offseason and selected Makai Lemon with the 20th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. The two will battle for the No. 2 role during training camp, which will hold its first session on July 29th. Wicks turned heads during early offseason workouts and earned high praise from players and coaches, while Lemon missed time due to a hamstring strain. Wicks has a real chance to win the No. 2 role and could become a league winner in fantasy football for 2026.
Source: SPORTSRADIO 94WIP
Source: SPORTSRADIO 94WIP