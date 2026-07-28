Mitchell Evans Carted Off on Tuesday With Leg Injury
Mitchell Evans (leg) injured his left leg in 11-on-11 team drills in training camp practice on Tuesday and was carted off the field, according to Joe Person of The Athletic. The specific nature of Evans' injury is unclear, but it doesn't look good. The 23-year-old was taken in the fifth round in last year's NFL draft out of Notre Dame, and he caught 19 of his 25 targets for just 171 yards and two touchdowns in 17 regular-season games (10 starts) in his first year in the NFL with Carolina. Evans was expected to once again take on a rotational role at tight end with the Panthers in his second year in the league behind top pass-catching TE option Ja'Tavion Sanders, which makes Evans avoidable in pretty much all fantasy leagues. Hopefully, Evans avoids a potentially season-ending leg injury.
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person
Source: The Athletic - Joe Person