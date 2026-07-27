Cole Kmet Seeing His Value Decline in All Formats
Cole Kmet saw a significant decrease in production last season as the Bears drafted Colston Loveland 10th overall in the 2025 NFL draft last season. Kmet finished as the TE7 in 2022 and 2023, with his fantasy production driven by volume and touchdowns: he scored 7 touchdowns in 2022 and 6 in 2023. During the 2025 season, Kmet only saw 48 targets and hauled in 30 of them for 347 yards and two touchdowns. While the Bears have an elite offense, the passing attack is projected to run through second-year wideout Luther Burden III and third-year receiver Rome Odunze to go along with Loveland, who broke out in a massive way in the second half of last season. Kmet's value hinges mostly on Loveland's health, and Kmet finds himself entering the 2026 season as a strong drop candidate in dynasty formats and going undrafted in a lot of fantasy leagues.
Source: ESPN
Source: ESPN