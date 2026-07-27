Nathaniel Hackett Praises James Conner but Does Not Name RB1
James Conner when asked whether the team currently has a starter, but he stopped short of naming an RB1. Hackett said he was excited for Conner to get on the field and show what he can do before praising the entire running back room. Conner is returning from surgery on his right foot after the injury ended his 2025 season in Week 3. The 31-year-old rushed 32 times for 95 yards and one touchdown while adding eight receptions for 38 yards and another score in three games. Arizona revised Conner's contract to keep him for 2026, but the backfield also includes third-overall pick Jeremiyah Love, free-agent addition Tyler Allgeier, and Trey Benson. Love's draft investment creates significant competition for touches, while Conner's experience and consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2023 and 2024 keep him firmly involved. Hackett's comments were positive, but they did not establish Conner as the leading candidate for the starting job.
Source: NFL Rumors
Source: NFL Rumors