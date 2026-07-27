Carson Hocevar Finishes Ninth at Indianapolis After Leading Early

Jul 27, 2026, 1:44 PM ET
Carson Hocevar of Spire Motorsports displayed plenty of speed in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, but faded from the fight for the win at the end. Hocevar started the race from the pole and led the race's opening 31 laps before his first pit stop in green-flag conditions. From there, Hocevar fell back to the top five after a caution on lap 44 shuffled the field up and eventually ended the first stage in fourth after struggling to return to the lead. In the second stage, Hocevar ran as high as second, but failed to regain the lead throughout the stage. After more cautions continued to shuffle the field around through pit stops, Hocevar fell back more positions and ended the second stage in sixth, earning five stage points. In the final stage, Hocevar ran inside the top 10 through most of the stage and fell back a few positions to eventually finish the race in ninth. With a new career-best finish at Indianapolis, Hocevar moves up to fifth in the Cup Series standings after 22 races.--Sean Engel - RotoBallerSource: NASCAR.com