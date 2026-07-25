Matthew Stafford Healthy, Set for Modified Camp Schedule
Matthew Stafford is healthy but will follow a modified practice schedule during training camp, according to Stu Jackson of TheRams.com. Sean McVay said Stafford will sit out Sunday and will not practice on Days 1 and 3 of the team's four-day blocks. The third day is more mental than physical, while the overall plan is designed to keep the 38-year-old fresh and ready for Week 1. The scheduled rest is not tied to a new injury or setback. Stafford is coming off an MVP season in which he started all 17 games, led the NFL with 4,707 passing yards and 46 touchdowns, and threw eight interceptions. His planned absences should not change his fantasy outlook as long as he remains healthy and continues working on the Rams' schedule.
Source: Stu Jackson
Source: Stu Jackson