Ashton Dulin in Line for Colts' Third Receiver Spot
Michael Pittman Jr. no longer on the team, a notable void has been created alongside Alec Pierce (ankle) and Josh Downs in three-receiver sets. While the Colts remain a contender to sign one of the veteran free agents still on the market, Indianapolis radio host Kevin Bowen believes the leading candidate currently in the building is eighth-year pro Ashton Dulin. Dulin has spent his entire career with the Colts but never earned more than 22 targets in a season, with that coming back in 2021. Used primarily as a field-stretching threat, he has caught only seven total passes since Shane Steichen took over as head coach, but with Pierce expected to see a more well-rounded role in 2026, some of the deep shots that have defined his route tree in recent seasons could find their way to Dulin. The 29-year-old veteran is not ranked among RotoBaller's top 300 players for 2026, but he is an intriguing enough player to pay attention to when the Colts reconvene for training camp on Tuesday.
Source: Kevin Bowen
Source: Kevin Bowen