Ravens Host Receiver Sterling Shepard for a Workout
Sterling Shepard for a workout on Friday, according to Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team. The Ravens are apparently looking for some receiver depth before the start of training camp after drafting rookies Elijah Sarratt and Ja'Kobi Lane. The 33-year-old Shepard would bring some veteran experience to the WR room for the Ravens and give them more depth behind Zay Flowers and fading veteran Rashod Bateman. Shepard served in a depth role the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, combining for 71 catches on 104 targets for 705 yards and two touchdowns in 27 games (seven starts). The former second-rounder in 2016 from the University of Oklahoma had a career-high 872 receiving yards in 2018 with the New York Giants and a career-high eight touchdowns as a rookie in 2016, but he has had exactly one touchdown reception in each of the last five years. Shepard would not be very attractive for fantasy purposes if he were to land in Baltimore, a place that hasn't boasted too many fantasy-relevant WRs over the years.
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov
Source: The 33rd Team - Ari Meirov