Tua Tagovailoa Is a Cheap Superflex Throw-In
Tua Tagovailoa has a path to Week 1 starts, but dynasty managers should treat him as a cheap throw-in, not a reclamation project. He completed 67.7% of his passes for 2,660 yards, 20 touchdowns, and a career-high 15 interceptions in 14 starts last season. Atlanta signed him to a one-year deal while Michael Penix Jr. works back from a torn ACL. Tagovailoa took most of the first-team snaps in minicamp, though that came before Penix was cleared for full-team work. The actual competition still has to play out. RotoBaller ranks Tagovailoa as its dynasty QB33 and around QB30 for redraft, which leaves him outside the picture in standard one-quarterback leagues. He has more appeal in superflex, especially for a contender that needs an inexpensive third quarterback. Even there, the lack of rushing production and uncertain job security make him a short-term bet rather than someone to build around.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller