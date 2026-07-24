Dontayvion Wicks a Sneaky Sleeper at Current Redraft ADP
Dontayvion Wicks early this offseason in exchange for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick and a 2027 sixth-round draft pick. Immediately after the trade, the Eagles signed Wicks to a one-year $12.5 million contract extension. The 25-year-old will have an opportunity to be a top target earner for the first time in his young career. The Eagles' passing offense is heading into its next evolution after the departure of A.J. Brown and will be led by first-time play-caller Sean Mannion. This summer, Wicks has consistently been getting first-team reps and getting high praise from teammates and coaches. Head coach Nick Sirianni went as far as to compare Wicks' route-running and versatility to Keenan Allen. It is within Wicks' realm of outcomes to be the No. 2 target in the passing game by the end of the season. He is a value in drafts and currently going outside the top 200 on Sleeper.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller