Trey Benson Back at Practice to Begin Training Camp
Trey Benson (knee), who was held out of the offseason program, participated in drills during the team's training camp practice on Thursday, per Cardinals Wire's Jess Root. It's unclear what exactly Benson did, but coming off a season-ending knee injury in 2025, the Cardinals are expected to ease both Benson and veteran James Conner (ankle, foot) back into workouts this summer. The 24-year-old Benson, a former third-rounder in 2024 from Florida State, was in line for lead-back duties when Conner went down last year, but he only played in four games himself due to a knee injury that required surgery. Now that the Cardinals have added rookie first-rounder Jeremiyah Love and Tyler Allgeier, Benson will open the 2026 regular season as the RB4, at best, pushing him entirely off the redraft fantasy radar. A change of scenery is probably the only way he can get back in good fantasy graces in single-league and dynasty/keeper formats.
Source: Cardinals Wire - Jess Root
Source: Cardinals Wire - Jess Root