Dalton Schultz Should Again Be Part of the Streaming Conversation in 2026
Dalton Schultz saw more than 100 targets and made a career-high 82 catches on his way to a TE11 finish in 2025. Rarely flashy, Schultz is a player who consistently earns the trust of his quarterbacks, and he has now finished as a TE1 in five of the last six seasons despite topping five touchdown catches only once in that stretch. A reliable target-earner, Schultz has caught at least 50 passes in every season since taking over as a full-time starter in 2020, providing a safe fantasy floor at a position where that is often enough. While he has turned in a top five weekly finish only twice in the past two seasons, Schultz has never strayed far from usability. Although he only enters the year as RotoBaller's TE24, it should come as no surprise when he once again enters the weekly streaming conversation in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller