Daniel Jones a Potential Draft Day Bargain if his Recovery Stays on Track
Daniel Jones (Achilles) was the fantasy QB7 on an 8-4 team before a torn Achilles ended his season prematurely. When the Colts hold their first practice of training camp on July 29, he'll have the opportunity to pick up right where he left off. While much of his sporadic fantasy success with the Giants came through what he was able to do with his legs, Jones was averaging a career-low 13.3 rushing yards per game before the injury, making much of what he was able to accomplish repeatable less than eight months removed from surgery. Jones saw steadily increasing involvement throughout OTAs and minicamp, and if that progress continues into training camp, he could prove to be a bargain in superflex drafts, currently coming off the board as the QB25.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller