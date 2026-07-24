Shedeur Sanders's QB Battle to Carry into Training Camp
Shedeur Sanders as he continues to battle for the starting job with veteran Deshaun Watson. New head coach Todd Monken declined to name a starter following a minicamp setting in which both players received praise from the coaching staff and media alike, and he could wait until deep into training camp to make his decision. The Browns will host a joint practice with the Bills in late August, and Monken may want to see how both Sanders and Watson perform in simulated action closer to what they'll face in the regular season before naming a starter. Despite eventually being named a Pro Bowler, Sanders completed less than 57% of his passes as a rookie while throwing more interceptions than touchdowns. In an improved offensive environment, he will need to show significant growth, first to win the job but then to matter for fantasy, and he is currently RotoBaller's QB34.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller