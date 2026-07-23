Ronald Acuna Jr. Expected to Return This Weekend
Ronald Acuna Jr. (hamstring) will play in a minor-league rehab game with Triple-A Gwinnett on Thursday night, and manager Walt Weiss said there's a possibility that he'll be activated from the 10-day injured list on Friday, according to Mark Bowman of MLB.com. But if Acuna doesn't return on Friday, he's expected to return for this weekend's series in Baltimore against the Orioles. Fantasy managers have been chomping at the bit to get the former MVP back in their lineups, as he's been out since early June with a Grade 1 strained left hamstring, the second time in 2026 that he's been on the IL for the same injury. While the 28-year-old Venezuelan outfielder has been a huge disappointment in fantasy this year because of injuries yet again, he still has time left to make a big difference down the stretch. The five-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger winner will be returning to a .251/.373/.421 slash line, .793 OPS, seven home runs, 22 RBI, 15 stolen bases, and 31 runs scored across his 195 at-bats.
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman
Source: MLB.com - Mark Bowman