Griffin Jax Is Back on Track as a Mixed-League Rotation Add
Griffin Jax bounced back from a rough outing with six strong innings against Toronto on Wednesday, July 22. He allowed one run on three hits and one walk, struck out five, and earned his sixth win. Jax had been tagged for seven earned runs by Boston in his previous start, but the response brought his season line to a 3.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, and 82 strikeouts over 81 innings. The move from the bullpen has stuck, with Jax now up to 16 starts in 27 appearances. He also carries SP/RP eligibility, making those innings easier to fit into fantasy lineups. Jax appears on 53% of Yahoo rosters, while RotoBaller ranks him as a 10-team addition. One blowup should not erase the larger body of work. Jax should not remain available in competitive mixed leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller