Carson Benge Still Begging for More Waiver Attention
Carson Benge has quietly been one of the more productive rookie bats in 2026 for the last-place Mets. Going into the weekend, he is slashing .263/.324/.397 with a .720 OPS, 11 home runs, 13 doubles, 40 RBI, 16 stolen bases, and 52 runs scored as a lineup regular through 99 games and 408 plate appearances in his first year in the big leagues. The return of Luis Robert Jr. from the injured list recently has made New York's outfield a bit more crowded, but the 23-year-old former 19th overall pick from Oklahoma State University in 2024 has earned consistent playing time the rest of the way in what has become a lost season for the Mets. Benge can contribute across the board for fantasy managers and has stayed hot in 16 games in July, going 18-for-61 (.295) with an .805 OPS, two home runs, three doubles, eight RBI, five stolen bases, and eight runs scored across his 69 plate appearances. Fantasy managers are slowly catching on, but Benge is still rostered in just over half of Yahoo leagues, so he remains widely available.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference