Kemp Alderman a Speculative Stash Option for Power
Kemp Alderman blasted his 14th home run of the season on Wednesday in a two-hit effort for Triple-A Jacksonville. The Marlins' eighth-ranked prospect is hitting .326 in 12 July games for the Jumbo Shrimp, which has raised his season-long slash line to .295/.372/.515. The former second-rounder offered stolen base potential last year, recording 22 steals (20 of which came at Double-A), but is up to just six this year, and is still striking out at an elevated rate of 31.2 percent. The 22-year-old could make an MLB debut later this year, but he'll need to flex some more of his highly-rated power tool in order to make the strikeout rate (and corresponding low walk rate) worth it. For now, he looks like a high-risk, high-reward stash consideration for home runs in very deep redraft leagues given his proximity to the majors.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com