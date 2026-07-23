Robert Gasser a Short-Term Streaming Option in Milwaukee
Robert Gasser should stick around in the Brewers' starting rotation for a little while longer with fellow southpaw Kyle Harrison (elbow) still on the injured list, making him a starting option off the waiver wire in deeper leagues after his latest bounce-back effort. The 27-year-old lefty allowed a season-high seven earned runs on eight hits (two homers) to the Pittsburgh Pirates in his final start before the All-Star break, but he bounced back nicely on July 19 against the Miami Marlins, giving up just one earned run while walking none and striking out five in five innings for a no-decision. Gasser's 4.91 ERA (5.13 FIP) and 1.21 WHIP in 10 starts and 51 1/3 innings don't look particularly enticing, but he does have a career-high 21.9% strikeout rate and a solid 6.4% walk rate in a small sample size in 2026. Deep-league managers looking for a decent streaming option in the second half should consider Gasser while he remains in a starting role. The former second-rounder by the San Diego Padres in 2021 out of the University of Houston is rostered in just 11% of Yahoo leagues, and he has a very attractive next outing at home against the Colorado Rockies.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference