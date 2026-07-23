Gregory Soto Tallies 13th Save, Re-Emerging as Name to Roster in Pittsburgh Bullpen
Gregory Soto picked up his 13th save of the season on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless 10th inning with a strikeout in his team's 5-3 extra-inning win over the New York Yankees. Soto had a rough month in June, allowing 11 earned runs across 7 1/3 innings. However, the 31-year-old has bounced back in July, pitching to a 1.35 ERA with six strikeouts and two saves across his first 6 2/3 innings this month. The 31-year-old's underlying metrics for the year remain strong, as he's averaging 97.2 miles per hour on his fastball and owns a 27.6% strikeout rate. With his recent rough patch now seemingly in the rearview mirror, Soto once again looks like the closer to roster in Pittsburgh.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com