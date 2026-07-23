Bryan Hudson Earns Save for White Sox, Remains Deep-League Target in Committee
Bryan Hudson picked up his fourth save of the season on Wednesday, throwing a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in his team's 4-2 win over the Texas Rangers. It was Hudson's first save since June 10, as the White Sox continue to operate a closer committee between Hudson, Sean Newcomb, and Grant Taylor. Still, Hudson has been a very effective reliever in 2026, recording a 3-2 record with a 2.08 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, and 42 strikeouts across 43 1/3 innings (44 games). The 29-year-old owns a middling 23.2% strikeout rate, but he's allowed just one home run on the year. In deeper leagues, Hudson could be worth targeting on the waiver wire as a source of solid ratios who also provides the occasional save.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com