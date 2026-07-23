Mike Sirota Producing Consistently in the Minors
Mike Sirota has split time between High-A and Double-A this season and hasn't stopped hitting all year. Between the two levels, Sirota is hitting .324 with 14 homers and 54 RBI to go with 77 runs scored and 11 stolen bases. Sirota, the No. 2 prospect in the Dodgers system, is graded out with a 55 hit tool, 55 power, and a 60 run tool, and was acquired in the trade that sent Gavin Lux to the Reds. He was a third-round pick originally by the Reds. The right-handed hitting outfielder didn't miss a beat since joining Double-A Tulsa, as his numbers are very similar to the High-A Great Lakes Loons. He has seven homers at each level, and his batting average is basically the same, dropping from .325 to .324. The consistency as he advances through the minors is a very good sign for his overall ability and shows he should be able to produce once he gets to Triple-A and then the majors. His high prospect grade and overall ability should make him a good fantasy name, but that time in the big leagues might not come until 2027.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball