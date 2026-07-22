Garrett Whitlock's 12-Appearance Scoreless Run Adds Value Beyond Saves
Garrett Whitlock worked a perfect eighth inning in Monday's 6-5 win over Baltimore, striking out one and earning his fifth victory. It was his 12th straight scoreless appearance. Whitlock has allowed four hits and no walks over 11 1/3 innings during that run, with 10 strikeouts. His season numbers are just as useful: a 2.00 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 39 strikeouts, and two saves across 36 innings. Aroldis Chapman remains Boston's closer and recorded his 22nd save Monday, so Whitlock is not an immediate ninth-inning play. He is still the direct backup and one of the better ratio relievers available. Whitlock is rostered in 24% of Yahoo leagues. That makes him a strong add in deeper formats and leagues that count holds, where the clean innings, strikeouts, and occasional wins already carry value. Any additional saves would be a bonus.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller