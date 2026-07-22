Sammy Stafura Stays Red-Hot With Multi-Hit, Multi-Steal Performance
Sammy Stafura logged yet another multi-hit performance on Tuesday, his 10th multi-hit effort in his last 15 games at High-A, while adding a pair of steals. After an uneven start to the season, which included two stints on the injured list, Stafura is now making up for it. Since June 25, a period of 17 games, the Pirates' 10th-ranked prospect has gone on an otherworldly run of production, hitting .413 with 12 home runs, 36 RBI, 26 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases, good for a .565 wOBA and 227 wRC+ over that period. He's doing so despite an elevated 26.8 percent strikeout rate over that span, although it is an improvement over the 33.3 percent rate he produced at High-A prior to this recent run of success. As a career .251 hitter in the lower levels of the minors, the 21-year-old may have fallen off the dynasty radar, but this type of production shouldn't be ignored, and the former second-rounder may finally be living up to his draft-day potential.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com